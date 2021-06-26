CONTRACOIN Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $96,810.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,375,218 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

