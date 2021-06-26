ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00141684 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000786 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.