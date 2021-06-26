ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stake Lifted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,986 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.70% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 430,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

