Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $159.40 on Friday. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $163.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,499.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

