Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 37,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 250,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

