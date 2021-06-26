Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 562,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.86% of Commercial Metals worth $69,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $25,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $31.08 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

