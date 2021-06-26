Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

