Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 1,613,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,807. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

