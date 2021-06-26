Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.83. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 21,039 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,046.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938 over the last ninety days. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

