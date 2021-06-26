Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report sales of $18.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $87.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $91.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.79 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $129.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 681,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,525. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $2,255,603 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

