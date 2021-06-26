Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 589,222 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589,222 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.95% of Synchrony Financial worth $224,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

