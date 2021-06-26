Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 13,722 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $114,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $215.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $216.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.