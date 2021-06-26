Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,113 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $144,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $267.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

