Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $169.98 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $169,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,278,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 592,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

