Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $158.67 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.62% of Aspen Technology worth $158,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,360,000 after buying an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 140,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

