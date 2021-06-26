Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.74. 103,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 64,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAS. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $2,414,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

