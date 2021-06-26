ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.37. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

