ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $5,542,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 234,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

