ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Titan Machinery worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.78. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.