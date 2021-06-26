ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMBM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 45.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 over the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

