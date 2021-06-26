ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 159.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $498.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.58.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

