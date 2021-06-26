ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,290 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Community Health Systems worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYH opened at $15.94 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.