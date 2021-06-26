Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Down 2.8%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. 79,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,223,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $517.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
