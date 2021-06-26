Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Down 2.8%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. 79,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,223,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $517.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

