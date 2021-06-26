Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,670 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Parsons worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NYSE:PSN opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.13. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

