Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Autoliv by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $99.79 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

