Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

FPE stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

