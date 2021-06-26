Citigroup Inc. Purchases 129,214 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 171.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

USFD opened at $38.58 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,725. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.