Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 1,335.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Rackspace Technology worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $13,832,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.