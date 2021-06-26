Citigroup Inc. Has $9.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,089,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

