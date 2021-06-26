Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 104.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.97.

AYI stock opened at $193.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.05. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

