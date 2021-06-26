CIBC Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

EQX stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

