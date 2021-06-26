CIBC Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARESF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

