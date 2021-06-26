ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Down 4.8%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.51. 4,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,292,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $622.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

