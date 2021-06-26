China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

NYSE:CYD opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

