China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Shares Down 0.6%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84.

About China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.