Chi Gastoken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $194,271.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $293,742.28 and approximately $194,271.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

