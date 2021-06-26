Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.62). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 71,401 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.05. The firm has a market cap of £405.39 million and a P/E ratio of 19.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

In related news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

