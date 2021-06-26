Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 2.51% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ CMPI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 1,055,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,219. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

