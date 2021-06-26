Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 34,000 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

RRD stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $458.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 667,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.