ChartEx Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,547.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $193,962.82 and approximately $10,547.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00166563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,125.05 or 0.99757466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

