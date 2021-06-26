ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Raised to $39.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

NYSE CHPT opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $1,260,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.