ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChargePoint in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ChargePoint stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $49.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $53,400,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $1,260,189. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

