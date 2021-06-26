Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 67.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,375 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

CTAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

