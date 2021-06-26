Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company faces headwind from higher alumina costs. These costs are expected to increase Century Aluminium's operating expenses in 2021 and weigh on its margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company. These charges double the delivery cost compared to the competitive market. The company is looking for ways to minimize this cost and buy power from the free market but until then it continues to incur this additional expense. Its stretched valuation is another concern. “

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CENX. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

CENX opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.