Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on August 9th

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

In other news, insider Roger Dobson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.28 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of A$98,400.00 ($70,285.71).

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.

