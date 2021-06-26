Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 68,185 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.97.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

