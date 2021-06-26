CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

