Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Sells $598,950.00 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

