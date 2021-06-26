Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.31.

CVNA opened at $300.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.00. Carvana has a 1 year low of $115.23 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $74,698,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,379,248 shares of company stock valued at $376,486,632 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

