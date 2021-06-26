Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRI opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

